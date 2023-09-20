Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood named a witness in Georgia election case, DA says

Lin Wood Attorney L. Lin Wood (C) speaks to the media at U.S. District Court on Dec. 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images, File)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lin Wood, an attorney who challenged former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, has been named a witness for state prosecutors in the Georgia election interference case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis shared Wood’s status in a court filing on Wednesday that detailed potential conflicts of interest for attorneys involved in the case.

“L. Lin Wood is a witness for the State in the present case,” she wrote.

Wood gave up his license to practice law in Georgia, his home state, earlier this year as he faced possible disbarment over his efforts to challenge the election results across the country, The Associated Press reported. The State Bar of Georgia lists Wood as having retired. He had been an attorney in the state since 1977.

Wood told Newsweek that his decision to retire “had nothing to do with the DA’s case in Georgia.”

“I do not know why I am listed as a witness,” he added.

He told The Hill that there was “zero truth” to reports that he had turned on the former president.

Earlier this month, Wood was named in a report issued by a special grand jury that investigated interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. At the end of its probe, the special grand jury recommended that he and 39 others face charges.

Nineteen people — including Trump — were later indicted and charged with crimes including racketeering to keep Trump in power. All 19 have pleaded not guilty.

Wood was not among those indicted.

In 2021, Georgia officials launched an investigation into whether Trump illegally tried to overturn the state’s election results after audio surfaced of a phone call between the then-president and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, Trump could be heard urging officials to “find” about 12,000 votes — enough to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump lost Georgia to Biden by 11,779 votes, WSB-TV reported.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, often calling his call with Raffensberger a “perfect phone call.”

