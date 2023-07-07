Princess Cruises ship hits pier in San Francisco

Ruby Princess The Ruby Princess cruise ship is seen docked at Port Kembla on April 19, 2020 in Wollongong, Australia. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — A Princess Cruises ship hit a pier while docking Thursday morning in San Francisco, damaging both the ship and the dock, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

None of the 3,328 guests or 1,159 crewmembers onboard the Ruby Princess were injured, KGO-TV reported. Passengers described the collision into San Francisco’s Pier 27 to the news station.

“It was surreal and you could definitely feel it,” Jeremy Jordan told KGO. “It wasn’t like things falling off the shelves or anything like that, kind of like when you get the tugboats coming up against us. So yeah... it was different.”

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday as the ship was returning to San Francisco following a 10-day cruise to Alaska, according to KRON-TV. It had left San Francisco on June 26.

The Ruby Princess was scheduled to leave the city Thursday afternoon for another cruise to Alaska, though cruise line officials told KRON that they were still working to determine when the ship would be able to leave the dock.

“Princess Cruises is in continued discussions with the U.S. Coast Guard regarding clearance for Ruby Princess to depart San Francisco, but a departure timeframe has not yet been confirmed,” Princess Cruises said in a statement obtained by KNTV. “The safety of our guests and crew remain our top priority, and Ruby Princess will depart once the ship is deemed by U.S. Coast as fit to sail.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Officials told KRON that the ship was under the control of a San Francisco bar pilot — a mariner who helps to guide ships coming into the San Francisco Bay — at the time of the collision. Coast Guard officials told KGO that they are investigating.

Repairs on the Ruby Princess were underway Friday morning, KRON reported.