Prince William pulls out of memorial service for his godfather due to ‘personal matter’

The Prince of Wales has pulled out of a memorial service being held at Windsor Castle for Constantine, the former king of Greece, citing a personal matter, The Guardian is reporting.

Kensington Palace did not offer details about William’s decision, but did say that the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continued to be doing well.

King Charles is also missing the service as he continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, The BBC reported. Queen Camilla will lead members of the royal family at the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

William, who is next in line for the British throne, was to deliver a reading during the memorial. The BBC said William called the former king’s family who are attending the service to let them know he was unable to attend.

Constantine II of Greece died in January 2023. He was Prince Philip’s cousin and William’s godfather.

