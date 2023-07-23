Prince George turns 10; royals mark milestone birthday with new portrait

Royal portrait: Prince George posed for a portrait marking his 10th birthday. (Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON — Prince George turned 10 years old on Saturday, and the royal family released a new portrait of the smiling youth to mark the occasion.

George, who was born July 22, 2013, is second in line to the British throne behind his father, Prince William.

The latest photo shows George sitting on steps in Windsor, England, the BBC reported. The photograph was taken earlier this month by Millie Pilkington, according to Kensington Palace.

In a break with tradition, the photograph was taken by Pilkington instead of by George’s mother, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, according to People. Pilkington also snapped photographs of George’s younger brother, Prince Louis, when he turned 5 in April, the BBC reported.

She also took photos of Princess Charlotte for her eighth birthday, and snapped shots of William with his three children to commemorate Father’s Day, according to People.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released official portraits for every one of George’s birthdays, according to the magazine.

King Charles III and other royal family news

©2023 Cox Media Group

