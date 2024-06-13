President Biden says he won’t commute Hunter Biden’s sentence

Joe Biden, Hunter Biden President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden talk with guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 1, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)

President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that he will not commute his son’s to-be-decided sentence after a federal jury convicted him of federal gun charges earlier this week.

While leaving a news conference in Italy with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president answered “no” when reporters asked him about the possibility that he might commute Hunter Biden’s sentence, according to White House press pool reports and ABC News.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know,” Biden said earlier during the news conference, according to The Associated Press. “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

A federal jury in Delaware found Hunter Biden guilty of three felony gun charges on Tuesday after a weeklong trial that focused on his history of drug abuse and his addiction to crack cocaine.

“I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal,” the president said in a statement obtained by The Washington Post following the verdict. “Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support.”

Hunter Biden faces a maximum sentence of 25 years, although The New York Times reported that federal sentencing guidelines call for a much shorter penalty. He could also be sentenced to probation or ordered to serve his sentence on the three charges at the same time, lowering his overall time behind bars.

A sentencing date was not immediately set.

Jurors determined that Hunter Biden lied on a federal form about his addiction, made false representations to a firearms dealer and had a Colt Cobra 38 special revolver illegally in his possession for 11 days in October 2018. At the time, he was addicted to crack cocaine.

“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” Hunter Biden said on Tuesday after his guilty verdict was read, CBS News reported.

The president’s son is also facing charges in California, where he is accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

