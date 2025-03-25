Preliminary results released in death of Brett Gardner’s son Miller

FILE PHOTO: Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees poses with his family prior to the preview of the CCandy line during the CCandy Fashion Show at the MLB Fan Cave Thursday, August 8, 2013, at Broadway and 4th Street in New York City. His 14-year-old son Miller died unexpectedly while on a family vacation. (Photo by Paige Calamari/MLB via Getty Images)

Officials have released their preliminary report on the death of the son of former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner.

Miller Gardner was only 14 years old when he was found dead on March 21.

He was on vacation in Costa Rica with his family, fell ill and died in his sleep.

Miller Gardner was found in a hotel room at the Manuel Antonio resort on the Pacific Coast. His parents said he died peacefully in his sleep.

Officials said that he died of possible food intoxication and that he may have asphyxiated from the reaction to the food.

A final autopsy report has not yet been released. Neither has what Miller Gardner may have eaten or drunk before he died.

Officials are still awaiting an autopsy and toxicology results.

Miller’s parents, in a statement, said others with whom they were traveling also became ill at the same time as their son.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

The U.S. Department of State released a statement confirming Miller Gardner’s death.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Costa Rica on March 21,” a spokesperson said. “We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death. Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time.”

Brett Gardner was an outfielder with the Yankees for 14 seasons.

