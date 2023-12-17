Powerball: Here are the numbers from Saturday’s drawing for $535M

The numbers were drawn for Powerball on Saturday night as the grand prize inched closer to becoming one of the top 10 jackpots in the promotion’s history.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers selected were 3-9-10-20-62 and the red Powerball was 25. The multiplier was 3X.

Saturday’s drawing was the 28th since someone won the grand prize on Oct. 11.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $268.2 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Three of Powerball’s top 10 jackpots have been won during 2023.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023