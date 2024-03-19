Portrait of late Queen with grandchildren taken by Kate was manipulated, Getty says

Second royal photo minipulated, Getty says FILE PHOTO: SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Mia Tindall greet well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Another photo taken by the Princess of Wales has come under scrutiny for being manipulated, according to The New York Times.

Although the photo has been public for nearly a year, on Monday, Getty Images announced the picture had been altered.

Getty said the photo taken by Catherine, Princess of Wales, of Queen Elizabeth II and her grandchildren had been “digitally enhanced.”

The image is one of the late Queen Elizabeth and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Buckingham Palace. It was taken by Kate Middleton and released by the Palace on what would have been the Queen’s 97th birthday in April 2023.

“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source,” a Getty spokesperson told The Telegraph.

According to the Getty, The Princess of Wales, 42, claimed to have taken the photo during a family trip to Balmoral the prior summer weeks before Elizabeth died.

Seen seated with the Queen are Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – Prince William and Kate’s children – along with their royal cousins.

The Telegraph pointed out “several inconsistencies” in the photo that suggested it had been manipulated. Among the problems were a vertical line where the tartan of the late Queen’s skirt does not match and an apparent digital repetition of Mia Tindall’s hair. Mia Tindall is the daughter of Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth.

Six different discrepancies were pointed out by the Telegraph and other media outlets.

The latest dust-up over a royal photo comes a week after the princess apologized for altering a photo of her surrounded by her children that was distributed on Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United Kingdom on March 8.

In that photo, Kate was seated with her three children standing around her. Discrepancies in that photo included an oddly placed left arm for Princess Charlotte along with her hair being cut off, windowpanes that were wavy, and an unusual position for Prince Louis’s fingers.

Media outlets say that there are at least at least 16 editing errors

Kate later apologized via social media for the controversy the edited image caused.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on March 11.

The princess has not commented on the manipulation of the photo of Elizabeth.

