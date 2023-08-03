Police search for 2 suspects who left newborn for hours outside in summer heat

Police searching for 2 suspects who left newborn for hours outside in summer heat Last month, a baby was left unnoticed outside of a church in San Antonio, Texas for around 20 hours and police are searching for two people seen on video surveillance. (JasonDoiy/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SAN ANTONIO — Last month, a baby was left unnoticed outside of a church in San Antonio, Texas for around 20 hours, and now, police are searching for two people seen on video surveillance.

>> Read more trending news

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man and a woman who reportedly abandoned a one-day-old baby boy outside Grissom Road Church of Christ for nearly 20 hours during the hot summer temperatures, according to KSAT.

Police say it happened on July 17 around 1 a.m., KENS reported.

According to the news outlet, two people were seen on video surveillance carrying some kind of basket into the parking lot of the church and leaving it by the church’s back door before walking away from the area.

The baby was not discovered until around 8 p.m. that night after someone riding their bicycle by the church saw the basket, KENS reported. The baby reportedly had a jacket placed over it. The person that found the baby removed it and called the police.

The baby’s basket was placed under the back door’s awning but the temperatures in the area were a high of 110 degrees Fahrenheit that day, according to the news outlet.

Police said in a preliminary report obtained by KSAT that the baby was not in distress and his umbilical cord was still attached. Police also said that a note was found at the scene but no additional information about what was on the note has been released.