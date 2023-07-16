Police: At least 4 dead, 3 missing including 9-month-old baby after flash flood in Pennsylvania Police say that four people were killed and multiple people are missing after flash flooding in the Makefield Township area in Pennsylvania Saturday night. (KSwinicki/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Police say that four people were killed and multiple people are missing after flash flooding in the Makefield Township area in Pennsylvania Saturday night.

On Facebook, Upper Makefield Township Police Department said Sunday morning that the township has been hit with a “torrential rainstorm” that has led to flooding in multiple areas. They said that the worse area is along Route 532 near Stonebridge Crossing Road.

Flash flooding trapped multiple people on the roads, police say.

Police confirmed that three people were found dead after they were swept away by flood waters.

Of the four reported missing, one person was found dead, police say. Their identity has not been released yet due to next of kin notification. Rescue crews are still looking for a woman, a 9-month-old baby boy, and his 2-year-old sister.

“We truly appreciate the outpouring of support and concern for the families of this tragedy, our emergency personnel, and our community as a whole. We cannot fathom the grief these families are experiencing and we will do everything we can to assist them during this extremely difficult time,” police say.

Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said that the area got around seven inches of rain in 45 minutes, according to The Associated Press.

“In my 44 years, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brewer said, according to the AP. “When the water came up, it came up very swiftly. We do not think that anybody drove into it, that they were actively on that road when it happened.”

Around 11 cars were on the road during the rain and three cars were swept away, Brewer said, according to the AP.