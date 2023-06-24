Police: 2 dead after 15 injured at large street party in Michigan

Saginaw shooting: Two people were killed and 15 others were injured during a shooting incident early Saturday morning at a large street party in Saginaw, Michigan. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Two people were killed and at least 15 others were injured during a shooting incident early Saturday morning at a large street party in Saginaw, Michigan.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Michigan State Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls about people shooting into a crowd around midnight Saturday. The crowd was gathered for a large street party near Fourth and Johnson streets in Saginaw. The party was reportedly promoted on social media.

Preliminary information found that a fight broke out between people attending the party that led to the shooting, police say. Other people in the crowd then began shooting into the crowd, hitting multiple people. Many people were injured trying to flee the area by getting hit by cars.

Police say that about 15 people were injured either by getting shot or hit by a car, according to WNEM. Around three people were believed to have been hit by the car and 12 were shot.

Police say two people were killed -- a 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman. All victims were taken to the hospital. The current condition of the other victims has not been released.

There are so suspects in custody, according to police.

There is no threat to the public, police say according to WNEM.

The names of the victims have not been released.