Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil collides with jet parked near runway

FILE PHOTO: Vince Neil performs at the 2023 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. A plane owned by Neil crashed into a parked jet while landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. Neil was not on the aircraft. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two planes collided near a runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, leaving one person dead and others hurt.

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil hit another jet that was parked plane. Neil’s plane was landing when it went off the runway, the singer’s representative Worrick Robinson, IV, told The Associated Press in a statement.

Neil was not on the aircraft but there were two pilots and two passengers on the plane.

The parked plane was a Gulfstream 200 that was parked on private property, the AP reported. It had been at the airport since Jan. 31, AZ Central reported. Officials said one person was on board at the time of the crash.

Kelli Kuester, Scottsdale Airport’s aviation planning and outreach coordinator, said the crash was apparently caused when the left main landing gear of Neil’s plane failed.

Officials did not identify what plane the person who was killed and the three others who were injured were on, AZ Central reported. Two of the three people injured were listed in critical condition.

The last deadly crash at the airport happened in 2018 when a pilot, a student pilot and four passengers died in a crash shortly after takeoff, the news outlet said.

Monday’s incident is the fourth airplane crash in two weeks. An Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into a landing American Airlines flight that was landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., killing 67 people on board, on Jan. 29. A medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing six on board and another person on the ground.

A third crash occurred last week when a plane on the way to Nome, Alaska, crashed, killing 10 people on board, the AP reported.





© 2025 Cox Media Group