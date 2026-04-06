Must see: Plane makes emergency landing on highway “It was an Easter miracle.” - Victor Machese

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a highway in Pennsylvania and it was caught on video.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a Rockwell Commander, landed on Interstate 78 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on the morning of April 4, NBC News reported.

Two people were on the plane and were not hurt.

Emily Rivera recorded the emergency landing as she drove from Harrisburg to Lehigh Valley, telling NBC News, “Honestly, I was in disbelief because I never expected a plane to land in front of me!”

She said she was impressed with the pilot’s landing.

Driver Victor Machese also saw the landing, saying, “It was an Easter miracle,” KABC reported.

Pennsylvania State Police said the plane had left Solberg, New Jersey, en route to Indiana when the pilot reported engine trouble. The pilot, a 65-year-old man from Michigan, said he didn’t want to land on the highway, but it was the best option, according to KABC.

Machese described how the pilot safely brought the plane down.

“He landed in 2 lanes. His wings were literally from almost the center median to the grass on the other side, and like I said, he didn’t look like he was freaking out, he was just looking straight ahead,” he said.

First responders towed the plane to a nearby airport and the highway was reopened early Saturday afternoon, a few hours after the emergency landing.

The FAA is investigating, NBC News reported.

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