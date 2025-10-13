Plane crashes on highway median, killing 2, injuring 1

caution yellow tape
Plane crash FILE PHOTO: Officials are investigating a plane crash in Massachusetts. (Foto Factory - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A fixed-wing plane crashed on a median in Massachusetts during a time when the area was feeling the effects of a nor’easter.

Read more trending news

The plane came down in the grassy median of Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WFXT reported.

The aircraft caught fire after it hit the ground, Massachusetts State Police said.

Two people on the plane were killed and one person on the ground was hurt.

Preliminary reports indicate that the pilot may have been trying to land at a nearby airport.

“The plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, though it does not appear that the pilot provided the airport with a flight plan or the number of souls aboard the aircraft,” state police said.

The area was forecast to have wind gusts of up to 55 mph and rain from the fall nor’easter, WFXT reported

The complete westbound side of the highway was closed, while the left lane of the eastbound side was also closed.

For the latest on the crash, click here.

Latest trending news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!