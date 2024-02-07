Pizza Hut releases ‘Goodbye Pies’ to help those with breakup blues during Valentine’s Day

Pizza Hut release 'Goodbye Pies' Pizza Hut announced Tuesday that it has launched a Hot Honey pizza also known as “Goodbye Pies.” (Hand-out/Pizza Hut)

Looking for a way to ease the breakup woes?

>> Read more trending news

Pizza Hut announced Tuesday that it has launched a Hot Honey Pizza also known as its “Goodbye Pies.”

Hot Honey Pizza is “a pizza crust topped with marinara sauce, a generous layer of cheese, classic pepperoni, a hot honey drizzle made with real honey infused with chili peppers and crispy cupped pepperoni, balancing the honey’s sweet heat with the savory-salty taste of the pepperoni. The crisp pepperoni cups are ideally shaped to hold the hot honey drizzle,” Pizza Hut said.

The “Goodbye Pies” are part of the company’s latest launch, where customers can order free Pizza Hut delivery to the house of an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend, CBS News reported.

All you have to do is go to GoodbyePies.com and order a Hot Honey Pizza for delivery.

You can also add a customized message to your delivery box for your ex, according to CNN.

“The rising popularity of the sweet-heat flavor profile has led to Hot Honey becoming the most requested test item by our team members and we are thrilled to have it as the newest addition to our menu,” said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut. “With the launch of Goodbye Pies, we are bringing that perfect blend of sweet and heat experience to real life, delivering spicy news in the sweetest way for Valentine’s Day.”

The “Goodbye Pies” campaign goes through Valentine’s Day. CNN reported that it is only available in select areas including New York, Miami and Chicago. However, if you don’t live in one of those cities, you can still go on GoodbyePies.com for a breakup message and free gift card for a Hot Honey pizza to be sent to an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend while supplies are still available.

Hot Honey Pizza and Wings are available at participating Pizza Hut locations. A medium Hot Honey pizza is $11.99 and 6-count boneless wings are $5.99, the company said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group