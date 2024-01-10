Pizza delivery driver shot, killed after delivering food to birthday party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was found shot to death after a delivery in West Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

The West Palm Beach Police Department said that just before 1 p.m. Tuesday they received a call about a shooting near Ninth Street and Douglas Avenue, according to WPEC. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said that the man was a Domino’s driver who just delivered pizza to a birthday party in the area, WPTV reported.

Police say they believe that the delivery driver was shot after some kind of altercation at a different location that was not related to the birthday party delivery, the news outlet reported.

The West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles said that something happened that led to the deadly shooting after he delivered the last pizza, according to WPEC.

An elementary school in the area was placed on a code yellow briefly after the shooting, the news outlet reported.

The name of the victim has not been released. It is unclear if there is anyone in custody over the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, WPEC reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group