Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer has died

Philadelphia — Leo Carlin, 86, who worked 55 years for the Philadelphia Eagles organization died Wednesday. No cause of death has been given.

Carlin, a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, was a pioneer in the sports ticketing industry and was the first to combine computer data processing with ticketing, revolutionizing the business, according to bignewsnetwork.com.

He joined the organization in 1960 working part-time in the ticketing department, and worked his way into the front office in 1964, according to Penn Live.com of the Patriot News.

Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles CEO and Chairman of the Board said that Carlin oversaw the ticket office for 55 years, and established a reputation for building strong relationships with season ticket holders and fans alike, adding that he was an incredible team ambassador.

