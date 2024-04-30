Peacock streaming subscription prices to increase by $2 this summer

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Subscription prices for the Peacock streaming service will increase by $2 this summer, according to CNBC.

Peacock’s ad-supported option will increase to $7.99 a month. The network’s ad-free offering will also rise by the same amount to $13.99 a month. The annual price for Peacock with ads will be $79.99, while the ad-free version will cost $139.99 a year.

New subscribers will be charged the new price beginning July 18, while existing customers will see the new price on or after Aug. 17, according to Variety.

This price increase is Peacock’s second in the last year. Last August, ad-supported Peacock’s price rose $1 from $4.99 to $5.99, and ad-free went up $2 to $11.99 per month.

