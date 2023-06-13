Pat Sajak will retire as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host after upcoming season

Retiring: Pat Sajak announced that the 2023-24 season will be his final one as host of "Wheel of Fortune." (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is about to take his final spin.

The longtime host of the popular television game show announced Monday that he will be retiring after 41 seasons, Variety reported.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a statement Monday. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak, 76, will remain as a consultant for three years after leaving as host at the end of the 2023-24 season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He has hosted a syndicated version of the show, along with letter-turning star Vanna White since it debuted in 1983, the entertainment news website reported.

Sajak also hosted a daytime version of the show from 1981 to 1989.

“As the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement. “Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ family!”

Sajak was doing weather reports at KNBC in Los Angeles when Merv Griffin, the creator of “Wheel of Fortune” offered him a job to host the daytime version of the show in 1981, according to The Hollywood Reporter. White joined the show a year later.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards as outstanding game show host. In 2011, he and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek received lifetime achievement awards at the Daytime Emmys, the entertainment news website reported.