Paris Olympics: LeBron James to serve as Team USA flag bearer

U.S. flag bearer FILE PHOTO: LeBron James of USA during the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase match between USA and South Sudan at The O2 Arena on July 20, 2024 in London, England. James has been chosen as the U.S. flag bearer for the Olympic opening ceremonies. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images) (Henry Browne/Getty Images)

The first of two flagbearers for the U.S. Olympic team has been announced.

NBA superstar LeBron James will be carrying the U.S. Flag representing Team USA during the Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Leading the way for Team USA. 🇺🇸



Two-time Olympic gold medalist @KingJames has been selected as our men's flag bearer for the #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/NN4NLWwwfc — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 22, 2024

This is the fourth Olympics for James. He won a bronze medal with USA Basketball in 2004 when he was 19 years old, and gold twice, in 2008 and again in 2012.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” he said in a statement. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

“We are thrilled to announce LeBron James as one of two flag bearers who will lead Team USA in the Opening Ceremony, and officially open the Paris 2024 Games,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said. “Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor – and a testament to LeBron’s passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport. We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers lead our athletes who are about to embark on a remarkable journey together.”

He was nominated to carry the flag by teammate Stephen Curry.

In the video nominating James, Curry said, “We understand how much of an honor it is to be in that position, and I think Bron’s entire career, on and off the court, speak for itself of him being worthy of that honor,” the “Today” show reported.

Curry told James he was the one selected.

The female flag bearer will be announced on Tuesday.

James is the first men’s basketball player to be selected to be a U.S. flag-bearer, according to Bleacher Report. He is the third overall, after Dawn Staley in 2004 and Sue Bird in 2021.

Also on the team are Curry and Kevin Durant who are joined by the following players:

Bam Adebayo

Devin Booker

Anthony Davis

Anthony Edwards

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Jayson Tatum

Derrick White

The team will be coached by Steve Kerr who is joined by assistant coaches Mark Few, Tyronn Lue and Erik Spoelstra.

Currently, USA Basketball is playing in an exhibition series in London to prep for the Olympics before they head to Paris. The men play in Lille, France, against Serbia on July 29, then they face off against South Sudan on July 31 followed by Puerto Rico on Aug. 3, the team said.

The opening ceremony will air live on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Photos: LeBron James through the years Here are some memorable photos of NBA icon LeBron James through the years. (Harry How/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group