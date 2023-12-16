Officials: Man accused of killing girlfriend with crossbow A man is facing 25 years in prison after being accused of killing his girlfriend in his house in Elma, New York earlier this week. (sewer11/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ELMA, N.Y. — A man is facing 25 years in prison after being accused of killing his girlfriend in his house in Elma, New York, earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that Frank J. Litterio, 61, was arraigned Friday afternoon on a count of second-degree murder. He was arraigned while he remains in the hospital.

The DA’s office said that Litterio allegedly shot his girlfriend, Jill Harris, 62, with a crossbow inside their house, according to The Associated Press.

Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the house around 5 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found Harris dead with a crossbow wound, the AP reported.

Litterio is accused of intentionally causing Harris’ death. He is scheduled for a felony hearing on Jan. 29, 2024, according to the DA’s office. He is being held without bond.

If he is convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison, the DA’s office said.

Information about what led up to the incident or the motive has not been released.