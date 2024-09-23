Octomom is grandma: Nadya Suleman announces birth of first grandchild

Grandmother FILE PHOTO: Octomom Nadya Suleman and her large family plus helpers launch their signature Milkshake at 'Millions of Milkshakes' on November 10, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images) (Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Nadya Suleman, the media personality nicknamed “Octomom” after giving birth to octuplets, is now a grandmother.

The woman who had appeared on tabloids 15 years ago for having eight babies at one time and who was already the mom of six at the time, shared the news on social media, writing, “Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family.” With the caption, she posted a photo of a tiny baby’s foot sticking out from a pink blanket.

Suleman, who goes by Natalie Suleman now, did not say which of her 10 sons had the baby, People magazine reported.

Suleman is mom to her original six children: Amerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Caleb, Joshua and Aiden, and her octuplets: Noah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, Makai, Maliyah and Nariyah.

Joshua recently turned 21 and shared a post that alluded to his being the father, writing “I am so proud of the man you are becoming. You are smart, funny, hard working, loyal, humble, and now a devoted husband and soon to be father.”

Suleman was unemployed when she gave birth in 2009 via invitro fertilization and tried several ways to earn money to support her family of 14 children from boxing to being a spokesperson for birth control to trying to trademark the name “Octomom,” USA Today reported.

Suleman left the spotlight in 2013, saying, “I was violating my boundaries and my value system and my own self. I didn’t think of it at the time because I was in survival mode, and I was doing whatever I possibly could to provide for my kids.,” the People reported.





