Nolan Wells: Family of teen found dead off Gulf island hires attorney Ben Crump

The family of Nolan Wells, left, have retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 18-year-old's death.

The family of an 18-year-old who was found dead after a boat trip to an island off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump as an investigation continues.

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According to WLOX, Nolan Xavier Wells’ body was discovered Monday in the water just off the northwestern tip of Horn Island, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said.

Crump said that Wells’ family was seeking truth and transparency, hoping to find out what led to Nolan Wells’ death.

“We’ve been retained by the family of Nolan Wells --- a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home,” Crump said in a statement. “His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth. We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light.”

Wells and some friends traveled in a boat to the island, but did not return with him, Ledbetter told reporters during a Monday news conference.

Wells was last seen near the island around 3 p.m. CT, the sheriff’s department said, adding that there was currently no evidence to suggest that a crime was committed, WWL reported.

We’ve been retained by the family of Nolan Wells — a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. The wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College was preparing to return for the upcoming football season and would… pic.twitter.com/5Z8YJDTEGY — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 7, 2026

The cause and manner of Wells’ death have not been released, WLOX reported. Investigators told ABC News they believe that Wells drowned, but they are continuing the investigation.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday by the state medical examiner, but officials say it could take “a couple weeks” to receive results, according to the television station. The results will also include a toxicology report.

Wells played football at Ocean Springs High School and was a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College, WLOX reported.

“We are devastated by Nolan’s passing,” Jake Bramlett, Ocean Springs head football coach, said in a statement. “He was the kind of son, teammate, friend and student that every coach hopes to have in a program.

“Nolan was so much more than an outstanding football player. He carried himself with humility, treated others with respect, worked hard and led by example. His character spoke louder than his accomplishments, and he was loved deeply by his teammates and coaches. Our football family is grieving alongside Nolan’s parents, family, friends, classmates, teammates and all who loved him.”

Southwest Mississippi Community College also offered condolences in a Facebook post.

“The entire Southwest family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Nolan Wells,” the school wrote in a Facebook post. “Nolan was an exemplary student, athlete, friend, and teammate. He was a well-respected young man who was very popular with friends, faculty, and staff. We loved Nolan, and he will be greatly missed in many ways. Our continued prayers are with the Wells family now and in the days to come.”

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