‘Ninja Warrior’ course added to Los Angeles Olympics

FILE PHOTO: A ninja-warrior obstacle course is being added to the 2028 Olympics. (Photo by: Soudan /Alpaca /Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Ninja Warriors are going to the Olympics.

[ Read more trending news ]

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, the company that U.S. Ninja Warrior events are based on, has agreed to a deal with the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne, to add an obstacle course to the Modern Pentathlon, Variety reported.

The Pentathlon was first part of the Olympics in 1912 and included fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, running and shooting. The last two have been combined into a “laser run.”

The International Olympic Committee voted unanimously in 2023 to add obstacle racing, replacing equestrian show jumping after the 2024 Paris Games.

That means that a ninja course will be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

For more on the change, click here.

© 2026 Cox Media Group