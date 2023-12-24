Nick, Aaron Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean Carter dies at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter PASADENA, CA - JULY 11: Bobbie Jean Carter arrives at the Style Network Party At The Summer TCA Tour on July 11, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images) (Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)

Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter’s sister, Bobbie Jean Carter died at the age of 41.

Bobbie Jean Carter’s mother, Jane Carter, reportedly told TMZ about her daughter’s death, KTLA, People Magazine reported.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private,” Jane Carter reportedly told TMZ, according to KTLA.

No cause of death has been released, according to E! News.

Bobbie Jean Carter was featured on the family’s reality show, “House of Carters,” according to KTLA. She trended to stay out of the public light. She is the sister of “Backstreets Boys’” Nick Carter and the late singer, Aaron Carter.

Her death comes after her brother, Aaron Carter who died in Nov. 2022 and her sister, Leslie Carter who died in 2012, the news outlet reported. Aaron Carter died at the age of 34 and Leslie Carter died at the age of 25, according to People Magazine.

Bobbie Jean Carter leaves behind her 8-year-old daughter Bella, according to People Magazine.

