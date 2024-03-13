New phone plan allows you to add a second phone number to your existing phone

You can get two phone lines on one phone Verizon is offering customers the option of adding a second phone number to existing phones, saying it will eliminate the need to have two phoVerizon is offering customers the option of adding a second phone number to existing phones, saying it will eliminate the need to have two phones if you want to separate personal calls from other types of calls. nes if you want to separate personal calls from other types of calls. (SDI Productions/Getty Images)

Verizon is offering customers the option of adding a second phone number to existing phones, saying it will eliminate the need to have two phones if you want to separate personal calls from others.

T-Mobile has a similar plan called Digits that allows two phone numbers for one phone, as does Google Voice.

“Today, Verizon announced the launch of Second Number, a new plan that allows customers to get a second unlimited talk and text lines on their same phone for a limited-time cost of just $10 per month,” the company said in a news release on its website.

The release said the extra $10 a month does not include fees and is only good until June 5, then it increases to $15 a month.

The option is available to all new and existing Verizon consumer postpaid customers with a Dual SIM device.

