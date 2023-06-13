Nevada state trooper saves kitten on busy highway

Trooper Kitty: A small kitten was rescued by a state trooper in Nevada after the feline was discovered on a major highway in Las Vegas. (Nevada State Police)

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada state trooper saved a tiny kitten that was trapped between a concrete barrier and a busy highway last week in Las Vegas.

According to dash camera video released on social media by Nevada State Police, the law enforcement official, identified as Trooper Estrada, responded to the scene on U.S. 95 in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Estrada had to do a little bit of chasing as cars whizzed by, but she was able to corral the cat, which had been cowering against the wall of the highway.

“Hi, baby. You’re OK,” Estrada can be heard on the video. But the kitten bolted, and the trooper gave chase, yelling, “No, no, no,” as the animal tried to run onto the highway.

“No, stay,” Estrada finally commanded, and she was able to scoop up the frightened feline and bring it back to her vehicle. At the trooper’s substation, another officer managed to remove the kitten from behind the glove compartment of Estrada’s vehicle, according to the Review-Journal.

The kitten was quickly renamed “Trooper Kitty” and has since been adopted, KSNV-TV reported.