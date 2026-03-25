NBA votes to explore expansion bids from groups in Seattle, Las Vegas

Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league was exploring expansion options in Seattle and Las Vegas.

The NBA Board of Governors on Wednesday voted to authorize the league to formally explore expansion into the Seattle and Las Vegas markets.

The vote begins the NBA’s eventual goal of expanding to 32 teams, ESPN reported.

League officials believe the bidding process will bring offers in the $7 million to $10 million range, according to the cable sports news outlet. According to ESPN, the NBA is hoping to have the new franchises in place for the 2028-2029 season.

“Today’s vote reflects our Board’s interest in exploring potential expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle – two markets with a long history of support for NBA basketball,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “We look forward to taking this next step and engaging with interested parties.”

There will be a potential final vote later this year to finalize the expansion proposals. To gain approval, 23 of the 30 governors must vote in favor of the bids and eventual expansions.

The NBA's Board of Governors has approved a vote for the league to explore bids and applicants for expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle, sources told @ShamsCharania. https://t.co/3hyPUCfkEt — ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2026

Las Vegas would be new territory for an NBA franchise, although the NBA’s Summer League is held in the city annually, The Associated Press reported. The championship of the NBA Cup has also been held in Las Vegas.

Seattle is no stranger to the NBA. The league had a franchise in Seattle for two decades, from the 1967-68 season through the 2007-08 season. It also won the NBA championship during the 1978-79 season.

In 2008, the franchise moved south to become the Oklahoma Thunder and won an NBA title during the 2024-25 season. The franchise relocated after ownership in Seattle failed to secure funding to keep the team in the Pacific Northwest, KIRO reported.

New Orleans guard Dejounte Murray, a Seattle native, was 11 years old when the SuperSonics left town, according to the AP.

“It’s a basketball city, basketball culture, so it’s mandatory I think that they get it back over there,” he said.

Another Seattle native, Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero, said the NBA’s return has been “a long time coming for the city.”

“I think everybody was pretty bummed out when they left,” Banchero told the AP. “And since then it’s just been waiting and hoping that one day they will come back. I’m sure with the news, everybody’s excited.

“I know I’m excited for all the kids growing up because Seattle’s a really big basketball city.”

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