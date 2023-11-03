National Sandwich Day: Deals and freebies for 2023

Restaurants nationwide have prepped deals for customers hoping to celebrate National Sandwich Day with a meal or two on Friday.
Here are some of the deals available on Nov. 3:
(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go.)
- Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Get a sandwich and fries for $8.50 by using code SNDWCHDAY23 in online orders.
- Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get a free small sub with the purchase of a small, medium or large sub on the CAPAddicts app.
- Dunkin’: Members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program get an extra 200 bonus points with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich on Nov. 3.
- Jersey Mike’s Subs: Get free delivery when making an order on the restaurant’s app from National Sandwich Day through Nov. 6.
- Jimmy Johns: Members of the company’s Freaky Fast Reward programs can get $1 off mobile orders.
- McAlister’s Deli: Members of the McAlister’s Rewards program can buy one sandwich, get one free at participating restaurants from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9.
- Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop: The restaurant offered double Pickle Points for customers in the week leading up to National Sandwich Day and are giving rewards members double the double points on Friday.
- Popeyes: Buy any chicken sandwich combo and get a free chicken sandwich until Nov. 12.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a free Original sandwich when buying a BIG or Original Sandwich on the sandwich chain’s app or online with promo code BOGO.
- Schlotzsky’s: Members of the restaurant chain’s loyalty program can get a medium sandwich for $5.
- Subway: The chain will match loyalty points from another qualifying restaurant in its MVP Rewards program. Participating restaurants are also offering buy one, get one deals on footlong sandwiches.
- Which Wich: Members of the company’s Vice Club program can buy one sandwich and get one free.