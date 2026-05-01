Must see: Massive explosion sends NYPD officers flying

NEW YORK — Police in New York went flying through the air after an explosion ripped through a home in Queens.

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Police said that they were called for a domestic dispute with a weapon. A woman said a relative was intoxicated and armed with a knife, and there was a smell of gas in the apartment, NBC News reported.

The man had arrived at the basement apartment where he lived with his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters, carrying two garbage bags filled with “canisters containing an unknown substance,” Assistant Police Chief Christopher McIntosh said.

He allegedly forced his way into the apartment and his daughter and grandchildren were able to get out while he “began menacing and threatening the remaining victim with a knife,” according to NBC News.

The remaining person was able to get out of the apartment safely.

When police arrived, they spoke with the victim outside the building, who gave them a key to enter.

Police body camera footage showed that as one opened the door, the explosion went off, sending them flying across the yard. The explosion also blew out the windows, The Associated Press reported.

Several rushed into the building to search for others, helping to get at least one person out, WNYW reported.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch shared the body camera footage on X. It can be seen here. It may be too intense for some viewers.

Eight officers had minor injuries, including burns and a cut to the head. All of the people inside the home were accounted for, including several who were taken to a hospital.

The house partially collapsed, and the fire spread to nearby buildings.

The man who officials said was responsible for the blast was identified as a 50-year-old resident, who was unaccounted for after the explosion. A body was found in the rubble, but the identity of the person has not been confirmed, WNBC reported.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

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