Murder suspect arrested day after making FBI’s ‘10 most wanted’ fugitive list KaShawn Nicola Roper was apprehended after a routine traffic stop in Florida.

A Missouri woman sought on a second-degree murder charge issued in 2020 was apprehended in north-central Florida on Wednesday, nearly a day after she was placed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted fugitive list, authorities said.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, KaShawn Nicola Roper, 50, of Kansas City, was arrested in High Springs during a traffic stop.

She faces charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, WFTV and the Gainesville Sun reported.

According to releases by the FBI and the High Springs Police Department, Roper was arrested at about 10:21 a.m. ET on Main Street after a traffic stop was conducted. Police had received information about a subject “believed to be associated with an active federal fugitive investigation.”

High Springs police were assisted by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Office, the FBI said.

Roper’s arrest came a day after she was added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list. Investigators said tips that were sent to the FBI were instrumental in apprehending her. A reward of up to $1 million had been earmarked for information leading to Roper’s arrest, the Sun reported.

Kansas City prosecutors charged Roper with second-degree murder 18 days after an Aug. 23, 2020, shooting that left 23-year-old Jazmyn Henrion dead and another woman injured, The Kansas City Star reported.

Three of the charges against Roper were filed in Jackson County, Missouri, the FBI said. A federal warrant was issued in 2021 for unlawful flight to evade prosecution, the agency said.

In addition to Kansas City, Roper also had ties to Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado, Georgia and South Dakota, KCTV reported.

In a statement, High Springs police Chief Antoine Sheppard praised the collaboration between his department and the assisting law enforcement agencies.“This outcome reflects the importance of coordinated efforts, shared intelligence, and mutual trust in protecting our communities,” Sheppard said. “We are especially proud of the professionalism and vigilance demonstrated by our HSPD officers during a routine traffic stop.”

Roper is expected to face prosecution in Missouri in connection with the 2020 charges, WFTV reported.

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