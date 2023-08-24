Multiple victims shot, some fatally, at famed biker bar in California, police say

Shooting: Authorities are investigating after a shooting at a famous biker bar in California. (Kali9/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. — Multiple people were shot, some fatally, when a gunman opened fire at a famous biker bar in California on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, KCAL-TV reported. It happened around 7:30 p.m. PDT, according to authorities. It was Spaghetti Night at the bar, according to The Orange County Register.

Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Brady confirmed that there was a mass shooting at the bar, the newspaper reported.

It was unclear how many people had been shot. The Los Angeles Times reported that 10 people were shot and the gunman was dead, adding that there were up to five fatalities. KABC-TV reported that “nine or more” people were shot, while the Register reported that at least five people could have been killed.

Law enforcement officials have yet to provide an exact number.

Several news outlets, citing unnamed sources, said the gunman was a retired law enforcement officer who might have been targeting someone he knew.

Authorities have not released any details about the gunman or what led to the shooting, KTLA-TV reported.

