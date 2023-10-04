‘Multiple people’ shot in central Massachusetts city of Holyoke, police say

Holyoke shooting: Police investigate after reports of "multiple people" wounded were called into dispatchers in Holyoke, Massachusetts. (Holyoke Police Department)

HOLYOKE, Mass. — “Multiple people” were shot Wednesday afternoon in the central Massachusetts city of Holyoke, police said.

According to a Facebook post by the Holyoke Police Department, 911 operators received multiple calls for help, along with notifications from ShotSpotter, shortly before 1 p.m. EDT.

Responding officers found “multiple people” suffering from gunshot wounds, WFXT-TV reported.

Holyoke Police Detective Dorota Beben told WWLP-TV that the public was asked to avoid the downtown intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

It was unclear how many people were injured in the shooting. Police said that more information would be released later Wednesday.

The shooting happened hours after Holyoke police held a news conference to address the amount of gunfire picked up by the ShotSpotter system installed in the city seven months ago, according to the television station.

The ShotSpotter program is a detection system that allows police to detect, find, and respond to gunfire.

Holyoke, located about 90 miles west of downtown Boston, has a population of nearly 38,000, according to The Associated Press. The city is also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

The Holyoke Police Department said that over the past six months, the ShotSpotter system has detected 113 incidents involving gunfire, WWLP reported.