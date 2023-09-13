MTV Video Music Awards: Here is the list of winners

Taylor Swift: The "Anti-Hero" singer brought home several "Moonies" during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards show. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

NEWARK, N.J. — It was a great night for Swifties.

Taylor Swift won four of the televised awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Swift, who was nominated for eight awards at the annual show, won the night’s biggest prize, taking video of the year for “Anti-Hero.” The single also won song of the year, best pop song and best direction.

The annual show was hosted by Nicki Minaj, with special honorees Shakira and Diddy. Performances included music from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Karol G.

Lil Wayne and Olivia Rodrigo opened the show with back-to-back performances. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion showcased their new single, “Bongos,” and Ice Spice won best new artist.

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony has a long history. The first show was held in New York City’s Radio Music City Hall in 1984, according to MTV’s website.

The first Video of the Year award was presented to the Cars, for “You Might Think.”

Here is the list of televised winners for 2023. Winners are indicated in bold. (Note: MTV has not sent the list of off-air winners as of 12:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Song of the Year

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Best New Artist

Ice Spice

GloRilla

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Saucy Santana – “Booty”

Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

JVKE – “golden hour”

Flo Milli – “Conceited”

Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

Armani White – “GOATED”

Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

FLO – “Losing You”

Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Best Collaboration

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Pop

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

Best Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2″

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Best R&B

SZA – “Shirt”

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe featuring Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj

Best Rock

Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “Where she goes”

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” -

Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

Best Afrobeats

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido featuring Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”

Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”

Video for Good

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

”Bad Bunny – “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”Maluma – “La Reina”

Best K-Pop

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

aespa – “Girls”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”

Seventeen – “Super”

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Direction

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Directed by Taylor Swift)

Doja Cat – “Attention” (Directed by Tanu Muiño)

Drake – “Falling Back” (Directed by Director X (Julien Christian Lutz))

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” (Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Directed by Colin Tilley)

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Directed by Floria Sigismondi)

SZA – “Kill Bill” (Directed by Christian Breslauer)

Best Art Direction

Doja Cat – “Attention” (Art Direction by Spencer Graves)

boygenius – “the film” (Art Direction by Jen Dunlap)

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” (Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT))

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” (Art Direction by Brandon Mendez)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Art Direction by Wes Dogan)

SZA – “Shirt” (Art Direction by Kate Bunch)

Video Vanguard Award

Shakira

Global Icon Award

Diddy

