Mother’s Day 2024: How to make mom a gift, create a card, even make her flowers

Mother's Day 2024 is on May 12.

Mother's Day is May12 FILE PHOTO: You can make your mother a present for Mother's Day. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images/Gado via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and the deadline to get your mom a gift is quickly approaching.

>> Read more trending news

You can head to a local store or shop online for Mom, or you can show her exactly what’s in your heart by going the do-it-yourself route.

There are tutorials for all sorts of things mom might like, and suggestions for homemade cards, flowers, and a lot of other gifts.

Check out these DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas:

Rachel Ray has some ideas for DIY gifts mom will “actually want.”

  • What about a bed tray with your child’s artwork? Or for older children, how about a nice letter to mom? Here, from somuchbetterwithage.com, are directions.
Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!