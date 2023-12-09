MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani agrees to 10-year, $700M deal with Dodgers

Moving across town: Shohei Ohtani has plenty to smile about after agreeing to a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani is leaving the Angels, but he is not moving far.

>> Read more trending news

The two-position star is moving across town, agreeing to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani, 29, a two-time American League MVP announced the move on his Instagram account, the Los Angeles Times reported. Ohtani, who has excelled as a pitcher and outfielder, leaves the Angels after six seasons.

“I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world,” Ohtani wrote.

Ohtani is the first player in baseball history to be named unanimous MVP on multiple occasions, ESPN reported. He has become baseball’s first two-way star since Babe Ruth pitched and played the outfield more than a century ago.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group