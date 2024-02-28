Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate Republican leader

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that he plans to step down from his role as leader of Republicans in the Senate come November.

The 82-year-old lawmaker made the announcement in the well of the Senate on Wednesday afternoon. News of his remarks were initially reported by The Associated Press.

“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” he said. “So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

Check back for more on this developing story.


