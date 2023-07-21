‘Mind Your Business’: Britney Spears, Will.i.am drop new collaboration

New release Britney Spears and Will.i.am have released "Mind Your Business," their latest collaboration. (Getty Images)

Britney Spears is back!

“Mind Your Business” is a new collaboration with Will.i.am and only the second song that she has released since her 13-year-conservatorship ended, Variety reported.

She also released “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John last year, Entertainment Weekly reported. Her last full studio album was “Glory” in 2016, Variety reported.

It’s also a reunion between the two entertainers, the first time they’ve worked together since they released their triple-platinum hit “Scream & Shout” more than a decade ago. He also produced several songs over the years, USA Today reported.

“I’ve been a fan, friend and supporter of Britney throughout the years,” Will.i.am told CBS Mornings this week. “Supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music, a supporter as far as somebody that’s there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person.”

Epic Records called the song an “enigmatic and captivating beat” with an “irresistible hook and infectious energy.”

The song may not have been a surprise to everyone as Will.i.am had teased that a recording was coming soon on social media earlier this week.

USA Today called the song’s title ironic considering the spotlight Spears lives in. She sings, “Snap, snap is the sound ... where she at? ... there she go ... what she do?” mimicking paparazzi. Will.i.am sings “I’m so sick of all these lookie-loos.”

