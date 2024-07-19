Microsoft outage grounds flights, shuts down businesses globally

Woman with laptop showing Blue screen of death or BSOD on the monitor screen. Faulty Microsoft operating system Windows 10.

Global outage FILE PHOTO: A global computer outage is impacting flights, banking and businesses. (AlexPhotoStock - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A massive computer outage has brought the world to a standstill.

Read more trending news

It all involves an issue that is blocking access to Microsoft 365 apps and services, The Associated Press reported.

Microsoft posted a series of tweets explaining what the company is trying to do to correct the situation, writing, “We’re working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.”


The FAA said that United, American, Delta and Allegiant airlines are grounded, the AP reported.

The issue was caused by Crowdstrike, whose CEO George Kurtz said that it was a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack.”

What is Crowdstrike?

Crowdstrike is a global cybersecurity firm and one of its clients is Microsoft Windows.

Its primary program is CrowdStrike Falcon, a cybersecurity platform that large companies, global banks, healthcare, energy companies and the government use.

The company, on its website, says, “CrowdStrike secures the most critical areas of risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data – to keep customers ahead of today’s adversaries and stop breaches.”

It adds that Falcon “leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence on evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities – all through a single, lightweight agent.”


Check back for more on this developing story.

Image 1 of 13

Global IT outage BANGKOK, THAILAND - JULY 19: Passengers checking their phones at Suvarnabhumi Airport as a global IT disruption caused by a Microsoft outage and a Crowdstrike IT problem combine to affect users"on July 19, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. on July 19, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. A significant Microsoft outage impacted users globally, leading to widespread disruptions, including cancelled flights and disruptions at retailers globally. Airlines like American Airlines and Southwest Airlines reported difficulties with their systems, which rely on Microsoft services for operations. The outage affected check-in processes and other essential functions, causing frustration among travellers and lines to back up at many affected airports worldwide. (Photo by Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images) (Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images)


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!