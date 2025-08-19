Michelle Williams, Thomas Kail welcome new daughter via surrogate

Actress Michelle Williams has confirmed she and director husband Thomas Kail, have welcomed another baby to the family.

The baby girl was recently born via surrogate. It is the couple’s third child together. Williams is also mother to Matilda, 18, whom she had with Heath Ledger, E! News reported.

She shared the news during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with Tiffany Haddish as guest host.

“I’ve got to give a big shoutout to Christine,” Williams said, according to E! News. “Because this last baby did not come through my body, but the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine.”

She and Kail now have three children under the age of 5. Hart, a son who is 4; a child born in 2022, whose name and gender have not been announced; and now the new baby, US Weekly reported.

