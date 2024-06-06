Michael Mosley, famous for intermittent fasting diet, disappears in Greece

View of the village of Symi, Symi island FILE PHOTO: GREECE - JUNE 21: View of the village of Symi, with the old windmills in the background, Symi island, Greece. Dr. Michael Mosley is missing on the island. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images/De Agostini via Getty Images)

A search for TV doctor and newspaper columnist Michael Mosley is underway after he went missing while going on a hike on the Greek island of Symi, The Guardian is reporting.

According to his wife, the 67-year-old was last seen when set off to hike along St Nicholas beach at 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Dr Clare Bailey said her husband had failed to return by 7.30 p.m.

A post has been shared in a local Facebook group appealing to anyone on the island of about 2,500 people who might have seen Mosley, the Guardian reported.

It said: “A search and rescue team is coming from Athens with drones and other more sophisticated equipment to extend the search.”

Greek police told the Guardian a helicopter and specially trained dogs were due to join the search.

“We’ve got every service possible out there looking for him,” said a police chief overseeing the operation who spoke on condition of anonymity. “He was officially reported missing this morning and now there are police, firemen and volunteers involved in the search.”

According to The BBC, Greek Police said Mosley left his wife on the beach and set off on a walk to the center of the island on Wednesday. His phone was found in the place he was staying with his wife.

Mosley is a columnist for the Daily Mail, and was also part of the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

He has been an advocate for intermittent fasting diets, including the 5:2 diet and The Fast 800 diet.

The 5:2 diet involves fasting for two days a week to lose weight. The Fast 800 Diet restricts daily calories to 800 for up to eight weeks.

