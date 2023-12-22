Meghan Markle appears in coffee ad as extra

Coffee commercial FILE PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. She recently appeared in a coffee commercial appearing on Instagram. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images) (Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is once again acting but her first gig isn’t center stage.

The Duchess of Sussex and former “Suits” star is appearing in an Instagram ad for Clevr Blends coffee, The Los Angeles Times reported.

While the ad is catching people’s attention this isn’t the first time she has thrown support behind the company.

She has been an investor and advisor for the company for about three years and was in a Clevr Instagram reel in February.

This time she is seen packing coffee, typing on a computer, and giving a fist bump to one of the Clevr team members.

Not everyone is praising Markle’s appearance in the advertising, saying that she has fallen from her former working royal to acting in a commercial.

The Evening Standard said that “the only way is down from here” for Markle, who starred in “Suits” for seven seasons before getting engaged to Prince Harry in 2017 and marrying him the next year, Fox News reported.

She and her husband started a production company, Archwell Productions and earlier this year, said they were working on “exciting things,” adding that they are “really proud of what we’re creating.”

Markle was signed by the talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) in April.

In an announcement on LinkedIn, it said, “Markle’s foray into the luxury market comes at a time when consumers are increasingly drawn to luxury brands that embody sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical business practices. With her reputation as a humanitarian and advocate for social justice causes, Markle is uniquely positioned to appeal to this growing market of socially conscious consumers.”

Clevr does not have standard retail locations like Starbucks or Peet’s Coffee, instead, it is an online company where orders are shipped directly to consumers, TMZ reported.

