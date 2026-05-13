Matthew Perry death: Drug counselor who gave fatal ketamine dose to actor sentenced

The drug counselor who gave the deadly dose of ketamine to “Friends” actor Matthew Perry has been sentenced in connection with Perry’s death.

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Erik Fleming was given two years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty, The Associated Press reported.

He also had three years of supervised release and a special assessment of $200, The New York Times reported.

Fleming told the court, “It’s truly a nightmare I can’t wake up from. I’m haunted by the mistakes I made,” before the sentence was handed down.

Prosecutors had asked for 2 1/2 years in prison while Fleming’s lawyers asked for three months behind bars and nine months in a residential drug treatment facility.

Fleming was the first defendant charged in Perry’s death to plead guilty. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

He sold Perry 51 vials of the drug to Perry’s assistant before Perry was found dead of an overdose at his home in 2023, the Times reported.

The licensed counselor connected Perry with the so-called “Ketamine Queen,” Jasveen Sangha, and gave her name to investigators as soon as they contacted him, the AP reported.

He is the fourth person sentenced in the case. In all, five people were convicted in Perry’s death, ABC News reported.

Perry had been given ketamine treatments for depression, but had been looking for more than prescribed by doctors in the weeks leading to his death.

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