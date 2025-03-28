Massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Myanmar; several killed in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - MARCH 28: Thai rescue workers arrive on scene at a construction building collapse in the Chatuchak area following an earthquake on March 28, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar earlier today, causing strong tremors that were felt in Bangkok, where buildings swayed and hundreds of people evacuated onto the streets. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

At least three people were killed when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Thailand and Myanmar on Friday.

The three people killed were in Bangkok, where dozens of other people were buried in a high-rise building that was under construction, collapsed.

The quake’s epicenter was near Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar. An aftershock measured 6.4 magnitude.

The Myanmar government declared a state of emergency in six areas, but because of a civil war in the country, it is unknown if help would be able to get to areas that were impacted by the quake.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said there is “significant damage” in the country.

“We are gathering information about the people impacted, infrastructure damage, and immediate humanitarian needs to guide a response and will share more updates as information becomes available,” OCHA Humanitarian Affairs Officer, Christina Powell said.

Seismologist James Jackson said the quake was like a “great knife cut into the Earth” and that it shook the ground for “a full minute.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

