Mary Lou Retton is going to be grandmother; daughter reportedly expecting first child

America’s sweetheart is about to become a grandma.

Mary Lou Retton’s daughter, Skyla Kelley, 24, showed off her baby bump in a photograph posted to Instagram, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In a photo shared by Shayla Schrepfer, another of Retton’s daughters, Kelley can be seen next to her mother, with her baby bump on display as she wears a fitted blue dress, according to People.

It was unclear when Kelley’s baby is due. No formal announcement has been made.

The photo was taken to mark Emma Jean Kelley’s graduation, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Retton, 56, captivated Americans after winning the all-around women’s gymnastics title at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She has not made a formal announcement or posted any news on social media about her daughter’s reported pregnancy.

In addition to Shayla, 29, Skyla and Emma, 21, Retton is also the mother of 27-year-old McKenna, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Shannon Kelley. McKenna is preparing to get married this fall, according to People.

The news comes after Retton marked a special milestone in March, Entertainment Tonight reported. She was nearly put on life support when she was hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia in October.

She celebrated Easter this year without using an oxygen tank, the entertainment news website reported.

Retton had been in an intensive care unit for more than a week when her family announced her condition on Oct. 10, The New York Times reported.

Retton was nicknamed “America’s Sweetheart” after her performance at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Reuters reported.

She became the first U.S. woman to win the all-around gold medal or any individual Olympic medal in gymnastics, the Times reported. Going into the final rotation of the competition, Retton trailed Romania’s Ecaterina Szabo by five-hundredths of a point and needed a perfect 10 on the vault to win.

Retton came through with a perfect score.

Retton won five medals in Los Angeles, including two silvers (team and vault) and two bronzes (uneven bars and floor exercise), the Times reported.

She was also featured on a Wheaties box.

