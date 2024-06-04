Mandisa: Cause of death revealed for ‘American Idol’ alum

Mandisa: The singer's cause of death was revealed on Tuesday, according to a published report. (Los Angeles Times/Getty Images )

Mandisa, the Grammy Award-winning Christian singer and 2005 finalist on “American Idol,” died of complications from class III obesity, according to a published report on Tuesday.

The results of the singer’s autopsy were reported by People, which obtained the report.

Mandisa, 47, whose full name was Mandisa Hundley, was found dead at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 18.

Mandisa's autopsy report was obtained by People magazine on June 4, 2024.

The singer’s autopsy report stated that she was found in her home by friends and was “last known alive approximately three weeks” earlier, People reported. The report stated that she died of natural causes.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, class III obesity is a disease where a person “has a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 or higher and is experiencing obesity-related health conditions.”

Mandisa was born and raised in Citrus Heights, California, and studied vocal performance at Fisk University in Nashville, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The singer auditioned for season 5 of “American Idol” in 2005 and finished in ninth place, the entertainment news website reported.

The 2005 competition was won by Taylor Hicks, with Katharine McPhee finishing second.

Mandisa released her debut album, “True Beauty,” in 2007. Her 2013 album, ”Overcomer,” earned her a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

Mandisa released “Out of the Dark” in 2017 and published a memoir, “Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy.”

