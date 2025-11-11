Man who had unauthorized access to steel mill dies in industrial accident

FILE PHOTO: Police in Alabama were investigating after a man died in an industrial accident at a Birmingham steel mill.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama man killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham steel mill was not authorized to be on the premises, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Carson Chambliss, 31, of Birmingham, died at CMC Steel on Nov. 7. Chambliss died from blunt force trauma due to an industrial accident, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. CT at the mill. Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:49 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

A 31-year-old man killed in an industrial accident last week was identified Tuesday morning. https://t.co/eVVeCoBjGQ — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) November 11, 2025

According to Yates, Chambliss was not an employee nor a contracted employee of CMC Steel and was unauthorized to enter the property.

No additional details have been released. Birmingham police are investigating the case.

© 2025 Cox Media Group