Man tells CVS clerk he’ll ‘shoot the closest person to me’ unless he gets bag full of drugs

Man asks for all Viagra in store FILE PHOTO: A man handed a note to a CVS employee in Orlando threatening that he would shoot someone if he didn't get drugs. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

Orlando Police arrested a man who walked into a CVS drugstore and gave an employee a handwritten note that said he would shoot someone unless he was given “all bottles” of oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, liquid codeine and Viagra, WJTV reported.

>> Read more trending news

Thomas Mues was charged with robbing the CVS last week after he entered the CVS around 6 p.m. and handed a pharmacy employee a note indicating he had a gun and would shoot them if he was not provided the pills listed.

The suspect armed with this note detailing a long list of very specific demands was quickly arrested by Orlando Police. On October 20th, 2023 at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a CVS in the 4300 block of Curry Ford Road for a commercial robbery. pic.twitter.com/TIVET71Imv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 23, 2023

“This is a armed robbery!” he wrote in a note to the pharmacy. “Please cooperate, I don’t want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me!”

The list included the drugs oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall and liquid codeine. The note also included the pill dosage Mues wanted, authorities said.

Among the demands was every bottle of Viagra in the drugstore on Curry Ford Road, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release.

After a short foot pursuit, Mues was apprehended and was still holding the stolen narcotics and his written note. He admitted to traveling to Orlando from Jacksonville to carry out the plan and also confessed to another similar robbery in Central Florida. pic.twitter.com/Llce1ikiBQ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 23, 2023

Police caught Mues in a foot chase after he left the store.

Investigators said Mues admitted to traveling to Orlando to rob the pharmacy, WFTV reported and allegedly confessed to another similar robbery in Central Florida.

Records show Mues is facing robbery, trafficking, and possession charges.