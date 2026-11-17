Man sentenced to 80 months in cyberstalking case made 600 harassing calls in one week

Percy Bryant was sentenced to six years, eight months by a federal judge on Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and making repeated threats was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison on Monday.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Percy Bryant, 31, was sentenced in a Tampa, Florida, courtroom.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 13, 2026, to charges of cyberstalking and transmission of threats to injure, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said that since at least May 2025 -- when Bryant was on state probation for a different crime -- he threatened and stalked his victim using several methods. That included threats via telephone, text messages, social media and email.

According to the news release, Bryant was accused of calling the victim approximately 600 times in one week. On another occasion, he called the victim 80 times in a single day, prosecutors said.

Court documents also stated that Bryant threatened to shoot the victim in the head, telling the person that their “life is in (his) hands from this point forward.”

When the victim blocked phone numbers or email from Bryant, he would obtain new ones and resume his harassment, prosecutors said.

“This court judgment sends a clear message that threats of violence, stalking or repeated harassment will not be tolerated, in person or otherwise,” U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe said in a statement. “These crimes will be taken seriously and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

©2026 Cox Media Group