Man sentenced to 119 years to life in prison for 2018 killing of man at a California state park

MALIBU, Calif. — A man who was convicted of killing a father who was camping with his daughters at a state park in Malibu, California, in June 2018 was sentenced Friday.

Anthony Rauda, 46, was sentenced to 119 years to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing Tristan Beaudette, 35, who was camping with his two daughters at Malibu Creek State Park in June 2018, KNBC reported.

Rauda was arrested at the end of 2018 in a ravine by Malibu Creek State Park with a rifle in his backpack, The Associated Press reported.

Rauda was called the “Malibu Sniper,” according to KCAL.

Rauda was convicted of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, and five counts of second-degree commercial burglary on May 26, according to the news outlet.

He was acquitted of seven other attempted murder charges related to a series of other early morning shootings in the same area, according to KNBC.

Beaudette’s then two and four-year-old daughters were not injured in the shooting but were reportedly listed as victims of attempted murder, KCAL reported.

Raude was sentenced in June 2022 to three years and eight months in jail after he was convicted of attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies while in custody, KNBC reported.

The AP reported that Rauda had served time previously for explosive possession and loaded gun possession. When he was arrested in 2018, he was on probation, officials said.